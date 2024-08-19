Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,705,000 after purchasing an additional 645,835 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $85,800,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,196,000 after purchasing an additional 346,493 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,042,000 after buying an additional 322,291 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,654,000 after buying an additional 259,015 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $227.40. 81,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,322. The firm has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

