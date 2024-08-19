Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,820,000 after buying an additional 14,778,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681,472 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 419.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,864,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,780 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $115,287,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,175. The company has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.10. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.10.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

