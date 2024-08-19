Vista Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $167.34 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.37 and its 200 day moving average is $163.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $4,201,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at $415,941,874.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $4,201,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,941,874.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,865 shares of company stock valued at $27,137,693. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

