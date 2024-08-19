Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Major Shareholder Sabby Management, Llc Buys 20,158 Shares

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sabby Management, Llc bought 20,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $32,655.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 683,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,668.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sabby Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Sabby Management, Llc purchased 6,087 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $9,982.68.

On Friday, August 9th, Sabby Management, Llc purchased 7,116 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $11,670.24.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Sabby Management, Llc purchased 43,756 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $77,010.56.

On Monday, August 5th, Sabby Management, Llc purchased 74,574 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $134,978.94.

On Friday, August 2nd, Sabby Management, Llc purchased 40,349 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $78,277.06.

Volcon Stock Performance

Volcon stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $49.66. Volcon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $14,598.00.

Institutional Trading of Volcon

Volcon ( NASDAQ:VLCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Volcon stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of Volcon at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

