Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Increased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,392 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 373,029 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $58,808,000 after acquiring an additional 139,516 shares during the period. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $5,888,000. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in Walmart by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 4,220 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.79. 3,229,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,557,070. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $74.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average is $63.43. The company has a market cap of $593.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000,613 shares of company stock valued at $725,932,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.57.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

