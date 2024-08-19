waypoint wealth counsel Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

waypoint wealth counsel lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the second quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 25,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 83.3% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the second quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 114,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $159.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

