Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 8,089 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 308.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.2 %

BTI opened at $36.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.21. The firm has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88.

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.