Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,345 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3,365.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 140,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 136,860 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 247,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 54,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 433,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VNQI opened at $43.28 on Monday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $43.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average is $41.35.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.