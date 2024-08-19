Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 76,714 Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,714 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TeraWulf were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,722,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,115 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the first quarter worth $141,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TeraWulf in the first quarter worth $204,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TeraWulf

In other news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $227,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on TeraWulf from $4.20 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

TeraWulf Price Performance

Shares of WULF opened at $4.03 on Monday. TeraWulf Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

