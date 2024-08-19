Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 8,977 Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.43% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the first quarter worth $74,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 47.1% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the second quarter valued at $282,645,000.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Up 0.1 %

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs stock opened at $43.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04. The firm has a market cap of $434.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49.

About Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

