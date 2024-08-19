Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.58% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 108.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth approximately $953,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 41.1% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 233,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.
FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance
Shares of BATS QJUN opened at $26.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.23 million, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79.
About FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June
The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.