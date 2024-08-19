Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,119 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.05.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $224.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $234.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.42%.

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $1,811,336. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

