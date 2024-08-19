Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,512,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,254,000 after acquiring an additional 623,183 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 527,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 428,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 242,073 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 280.3% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 273,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 201,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 242,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 75,680 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BTT opened at $21.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.85. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $21.64.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Cuts Dividend

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.