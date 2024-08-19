Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,587.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,216. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $410.87 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.84 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $413.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

