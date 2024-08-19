Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 782.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,512,000 after acquiring an additional 142,887 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 368.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 16,521 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,418,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 418,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,969,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 32,104 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.33.

Shares of JLL opened at $246.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.45. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $254.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

