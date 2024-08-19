Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Trading Up 0.7 %

GRMN opened at $172.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.89. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $179.76. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

See Also

