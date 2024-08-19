Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,183,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,072,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,760,000 after buying an additional 730,141 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 997,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,269,000 after buying an additional 462,828 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,602,000 after buying an additional 224,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,832,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,701,000 after purchasing an additional 147,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $255.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.75.

NYSE ESS opened at $284.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.60. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.85 and a 52-week high of $292.37.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $442.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

