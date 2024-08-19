Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI – Free Report) by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,697 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF during the second quarter worth $87,000.

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:BKGI opened at $30.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.63.

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Increases Dividend

About BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

The Bny Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BKGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global dividend-paying companies involved in the infrastructure industry. BKGI was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

