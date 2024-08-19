Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Relx by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC increased its position in Relx by 4.5% during the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Relx by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Relx by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX stock opened at $45.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $47.42.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

