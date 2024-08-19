Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,243,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RZV opened at $105.93 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $237.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.72 and a 200-day moving average of $102.92.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.