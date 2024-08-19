Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,980,000. HTLF Bank bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.35.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $112.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.20. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.614 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.07%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

