Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,828 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $720,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 58,109 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

PGX opened at $11.89 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $12.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

