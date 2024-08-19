Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,722 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $363,000.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $29.72 on Monday. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $29.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $344.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82.

About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

