Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period.

DGT opened at $131.72 on Monday. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $133.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.25. The firm has a market cap of $208.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

