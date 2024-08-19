Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFLO. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 1st quarter worth $71,693,000. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,173,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,871,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,312,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,367,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VFLO opened at $32.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $571.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $33.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.0166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

