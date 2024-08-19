Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 740 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,027,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,528,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,005,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,368,273,000 after acquiring an additional 755,991 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,861,000 after acquiring an additional 601,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 621.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,581,000 after buying an additional 203,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.73.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VMC opened at $244.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.57 and its 200 day moving average is $256.92. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $190.51 and a 12 month high of $278.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

