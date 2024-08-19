Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 7,998 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 72.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 60,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $118.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.47 and its 200-day moving average is $116.86. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $136.93. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.60.

UFP Industries Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

