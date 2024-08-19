Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 238 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 86,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 57,725 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $540,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 174,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,450,000 after acquiring an additional 78,942 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.22. The company had a trading volume of 474,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,891. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $96.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.45.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.