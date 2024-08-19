Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 300 Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QGRO. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of QGRO traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $87.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.36 million, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.58. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.22 and a 12-month high of $88.49.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.