Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,636 Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Solano Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,406,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.80. The company had a trading volume of 31,828 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54. The company has a market cap of $364.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1592 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

