Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,203 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,456,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,892,000 after buying an additional 231,636 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 963,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,890,000 after purchasing an additional 170,642 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 778,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,519,000 after purchasing an additional 95,378 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 729,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after purchasing an additional 50,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,891,000 after buying an additional 287,684 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.84. 363,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

