Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,976 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 58.3% during the second quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,183,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,311,000 after purchasing an additional 138,919 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 20,610 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.44. 788,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,194,833. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

