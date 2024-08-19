Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWJ. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. LPF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. LPF Advisors LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.80. The stock had a trading volume of 52,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,246. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.26. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $46.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

