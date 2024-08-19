Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 292 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $938,323,000 after purchasing an additional 504,860 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,346,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,383,000 after acquiring an additional 281,554 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,656,000 after acquiring an additional 662,293 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,899,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,759,000 after acquiring an additional 433,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,834,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,298,000 after purchasing an additional 212,233 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IEF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,628,302. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $98.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.95.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.