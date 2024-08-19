Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 319 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of GSLC traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $109.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $111.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.15 and a 200-day moving average of $103.49.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

