Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 471 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.09. 574,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $172.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.05 and its 200 day moving average is $142.46. The company has a market cap of $110.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

