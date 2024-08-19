Western Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,485,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $22,928,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,739,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,779. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $48.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15.

About BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

