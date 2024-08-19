Western Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIRR. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 547,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,681,000 after acquiring an additional 49,046 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,255,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,940,000 after purchasing an additional 23,754 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 244,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after purchasing an additional 23,076 shares during the period.

Shares of AIRR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.36. 15,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,584. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.81. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

