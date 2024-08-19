Western Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,739,000 after buying an additional 1,265,542 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $1,325,466,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,996,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Nomura downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $890.00 to $650.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $911.85.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded down $15.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $613.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,418,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,255,608. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $768.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $842.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.59 and a 52-week high of $1,229.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

