Western Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,846,000 after acquiring an additional 130,183 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 181,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,463,000 after buying an additional 70,163 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,972,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,527,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 22,377 shares during the period.

Shares of FTXL stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.11. 8,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,785. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $107.74. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.16 and a 200 day moving average of $91.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.1248 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

