Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,842,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 349,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 48,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

QYLD stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.78. 1,415,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,345,421. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.177 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.