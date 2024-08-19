Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,310.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont by 2,373.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,575,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,901,280. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $50.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average is $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Newmont’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.