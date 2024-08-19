Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 52.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,665,000 after buying an additional 15,058 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Nucor by 86.2% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $187.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.44. 132,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,610. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $139.41 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.03 and a 200-day moving average of $173.19. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

