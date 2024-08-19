Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 20,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 889,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,961,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 376,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,757,000 after buying an additional 39,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.67. 1,748,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,731,861. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.43.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.24.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,779 shares of company stock valued at $11,103,553. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

