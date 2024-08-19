Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,992 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $35,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $137.04. 865,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,242,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $146.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.89.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 over the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

