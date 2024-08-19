Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNC shares. UBS Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PNC stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.10. 126,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,851. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $182.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.37.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,900,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $384,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,341,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,758,458 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.