Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,251 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $308,910,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 231.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,338,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,914,000 after acquiring an additional 935,239 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 61.4% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,222,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,201,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $70,682,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 30.4% during the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,593,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,969,000 after purchasing an additional 371,061 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNG traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $186.36. 118,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,517. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.31 and a fifty-two week high of $186.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LNG shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

