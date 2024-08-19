Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 272.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,972 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.27% of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 52,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 33,755 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,293,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,081,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,636,000 after acquiring an additional 361,398 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA WINN remained flat at $24.99 during trading on Monday. 7,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,376. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $434.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average is $23.81.

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

