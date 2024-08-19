Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,541,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,276,858. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.70. The company has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

