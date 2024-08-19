Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 419.1% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $32,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Stock Down 0.1 %

MMM stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.88. The stock had a trading volume of 299,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,243. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $128.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.57.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

